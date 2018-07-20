GUN VIOLENCE

Toddler dies in accidental shooting in Southern California's Muscoy after 4-year-old cousin gets hold of gun

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old child has died in a shooting in the Muscoy area of San Bernardino County Friday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
MUSCOY, Calif. --
A toddler has died after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old cousin who got hold of a gun at a home in Muscoy on Friday, sheriff's officials say.

RELATED: 2-year-old Fresno boy that accidentally shot himself laid to rest

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Duffy Street.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said the 4-year-old boy got access to the weapon and accidentally opened fire, killing the 2-year-old girl.

RELATED: 3-year-old boy struck in head by bullet fragments in Oakland

It was not immediately known who the gun belongs to and how the child got hold of the gun.

An investigation was ongoing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedchild shotshootinggun violenceSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUN VIOLENCE
Texas toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Law enforcement conducts several raids in San Mateo
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
More gun violence
Top Stories
9 family members among 17 dead in Missouri boat accident
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars for hidden charges
Show More
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model
Nunes used political donations to buy $15K Celtics tickets, lavish dinners
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
Pit bull hero saves his family from fire
ROAD RAGE: Texas man confesses he opened fire on at least 6 drivers
More News