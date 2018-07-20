#BREAKING A 2-year-old child has been shot and killed in Muscoy. @sbcountysheriff is investigating. Neighbor tells #abc7eyewitness that another child got a hold of a gun & accidentally shot the toddler. We are waiting to confirm these details and learn more. pic.twitter.com/dtPj2N18S9 — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) July 20, 2018

A toddler has died after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old cousin who got hold of a gun at a home in Muscoy on Friday, sheriff's officials say.The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Duffy Street.San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said the 4-year-old boy got access to the weapon and accidentally opened fire, killing the 2-year-old girl.It was not immediately known who the gun belongs to and how the child got hold of the gun.An investigation was ongoing.