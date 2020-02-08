Police searching for suspect who killed 4-year-old boy after hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Richmond are looking for a person who hit and killed 4-year-old with their SUV and drove away.The boy was walking with his parents when he was hit around 5 p.m. Friday near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue in Richmond's Belding Woods neighborhood, police said.The child was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, but he died at 11:50 p.m., Richmond police say.Police released the boy's first name, Hector, and a photo of the child that was provided by his family."We need your help finding it so we can bring the driver to justice and bring closure to Hector's family," Richmond police posted on their Facebook page.Surveillance video shows the suspect was driving a two-door, 1994 to 2000 model green Ford Explorer.The SUV should have damage to the front of the car and was last seen on 23rd Street, officials say.If you have any information regarding the incident it the suspect vehicle, please contact RPD dispatch at 510-233-1214.