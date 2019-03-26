Disasters & Accidents

4-year-old in critical condition after falling from 4th floor balcony in Sunnyvale

A Sunnyvale boy is in the hospital after he fell from a fourth floor balcony around 5 p.m. on Monday night.

By Jobina Fortson
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Sunnyvale boy is in the hospital after he fell from a fourth floor balcony around 5 p.m. on Monday night. The incident happened at the Sunnyvale Fairways Apartment Complex right off El Camino Real.

ABC7 News observed the balcony at the scene of incident. The fourth floor appeared to be roughly 40 feet from the ground level.

A family friend and neighbor told ABC7 News the 4-year-old is in critical condition and celebrated his 4th birthday last week.

The child landed on Moulik Soni's first floor balcony.

"We just heard a sound and looked out and there was a kid on the balcony," Soni said. "We weren't sure which apartment or whom he belonged. He was bleeding, but he was breathing, so I called 911 when I saw that."



According to the family friend, the boy's mother was home at the time of the incident. She apparently went to do something in a bedroom for just a few moments, as her son made his way outside.

Investigators called the fall an accident. CPS and the district attorney were contacted per protocol.

"We were kind of nervous and didn't really know how to react, but we knew the first thing to do was call 911," Soni said.

The family friend told ABC7 News the boy suffered head trauma and was in surgery until well after 11 p.m. on Monday night. The boy's Sunnyvale community is hoping he'll be OK.
