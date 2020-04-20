Society

Bay Area Rapper E40 shares importance of social distancing ahead of 4/20

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Do not come to San Francisco on 4/20 to Robin Williams Meadow," San Francisco Mayor Breed announced. Now, Bay Area Rapper E40 is using his platform to share that message.

"Take precaution, cover-up, try to take your social distance, you don't wanna bring that home to your little daughter, your son," E40 said. "You don't wanna bring it home. Stay within your envelope. It's real and I'm using my platform to let them know that."

"You could spend this time working on passion projects thinking, using your brain, using your thinking skills. its a good time to sit down let your brain marinate, chill, chill with your family," E40 suggested.

E40 also shared what he's been doing during the shelter-in-place, mentioning he's watched "everything there is to watch" on Netflix and Amazon Prime and has been playing a lot of card games. He recently learned how to play Connect 4 too.

Bay Area officials are telling people to stay at home on 4/20 and the United Cannabis Business Association is encouraging people to celebrate virtually and offering many deals on products instead.



"Stay strong, take care of your loved ones," the rapper added.

