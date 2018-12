EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the Mojave Desert area, north of Barstow, on Wednesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck around 1:40 p.m. around 57 miles north of Barstow and 55 miles northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County.The area is somewhat remote.There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.For more earthquake articles and earthquake safety information, go