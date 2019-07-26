Ridgecrest Earthquake

4.7-magnitude quake strikes in SoCal

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck 16 miles from the Coso Junction in Inyo County at approximately 5:42 p.m.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of just over one mile.

It was the strongest in a swarm of aftershocks to strike the area, all within about 15 minutes. The other quakes registered at magnitudes of 3.4 and 3.1.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Aftershocks continue hitting the area after two powerful temblors hit near Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.

