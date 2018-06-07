FIREWORKS

49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized statewide, including in 3 Bay Area cities

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers arrested seven people and seized over 49,000 pounds of fireworks in what they call one of the largest illegal fireworks seizures in California history. (Photo by CAL FIRE)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Roughly 49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have been seized in the last two weeks from at least three locations in the East Bay and others throughout the state in preparation for July 4, Cal Fire officials announced Thursday at a news conference in Sacramento.

Cal Fire calls it one of the largest illegal fireworks busts in state history.

The seizures came as part of a months-long investigation that also led to the arrests of seven people allegedly affiliated with a large-scale illegal firework distribution network that's been operating for more than 30 years, according to Cal Fire.

RELATED: $90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank in North Carolina

Search warrants were served in Oakland, Hayward and Walnut Creek, as well as Copperopolis, Modesto and Salida. They led to at least one hazardous materials situation when a bomb squad was called to the 700 block of 26th Street in Oakland on May 30 as part of the investigation.

The agency says that in an average year, fireworks start about 18,500 fires including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires. They're also responsible for three deaths, 40 injuries and $43 million in property damage annually.

Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott said the state has zero tolerance for illegal fireworks.

"With the increase in large, devastating fires across the state, we cannot stand by and allow this type of activity to occur, threatening not only property and natural resources, but the lives of the citizens we protect," Pimlott said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworkscal fireexplosives foundcrimearrestCaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
$90M worth of liquid meth found in fuel tank in North Carolina
FIREWORKS
Doctors freeze man's severed fingers after fireworks fail
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Cascade of illegal fireworks dampens flare of July 4th in Oakland
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
More fireworks
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News