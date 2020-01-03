3 killed, nearly 500 arrested for DUI during New Year's holiday across California

At least three people were killed in crashes and nearly 500 suspected DUI drivers were arrested by the California Highway Patrol during the New Year's holiday throughout the state, the agency announced.

CHP officers made 491 arrests for suspected drunk driving during the agency's maximum enforcement period, which began 6 p.m. Tuesday and ended just before midnight Thursday.


That's the equivalent of taking an impaired driver off the road nearly every four minutes over the 30-hour enforcement period, according to the CHP.
