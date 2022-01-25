San Francisco 49ers

49ers Fan of the Year organized 1st mass vaccination clinic in California

By
EMBED <>More Videos

49ers Fan of the Year organized 1st mass vaccination clinic in Calif.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The NFC Championship is in just days and while we all have our favorite teams, the NFL has named its top fan of each team, including the San Francisco 49ers.

Ankita Tandel is this year's 49ers Fan of the Year and she's had a huge impact on San Mateo community.

"Congratulations you are our Fan of the Year for 2021!!!"

RELATED: 49er Faithful look to diminish Rams home field advantage this Sunday

The moment Ankita Tandel won 49ers Fan of the Year earlier this year sure was special. Cheering on her team whether they're playing in Green Bay, at Levi's, or down in Los Angeles has been relief during a tough pandemic, especially for someone like Ankita, who pre-pandemic took a new challenge as immunization manager for San Mateo County.

"I really learned to be careful about what you wish for because it was a larger challenge than any of us were anticipating," said Tandel.

Yes, this 49ers fan went from immediately focusing on pediatric immunizations and flu shots to mass COVID vaccination sites.

"She was definitely part of standing up one of the very first mass vaccination clinics in the country," says Lizelle Lirio de Luna who is the Director for Family Health Services in San Mateo County.

EMBED More News Videos

A notice on Ticketmaster that restricted NFC Championship tickets to those with ZIP codes in the LA area has disappeared from the ticketing site.



"The first time I think we had just around 200 people for our first clinic. It quickly became three or four thousand a day," says Tandel.

But that wasn't even her biggest challenge. As she and her husband tried for a second baby, Ankita knew something wasn't right as she kept getting intense migraines. Doctors found a Pituitary tumor located just beneath her brain.

"I had brain surgery a few months ago and was able to get that removed with some amazing physicians at UCSF and had a long recovery after, but I'm here and I'm tumor-free," says Tandel.

"Everything worked out at the end and we stayed positive during this whole process, we're able to overcome it and it actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise, I'm not allowed to share the news we have, but we have some good news on top of being the Fan of the Year," says Ankita's husband Sunil Tandel.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers fans embrace deep playoff run

And while we can't clarify that news, we can tell you that this 49ers Fan of the Year and her husband will be going to the Super Bowl, courtesy of the NFL, come February.

"She's always a great person to have on your side and on your team and just as she is the Niners' number one fan, I'm definitely a fan of her," says Lirio de Luna.

VIDEO: These Bay Area French bulldogs are the official team support animals for the Niners
EMBED More News Videos

As the 49ers gear up for their big playoff game in Green Bay, a pair of French bulldogs from the Bay Area are playing a role in the team's success!



Follow ABC7 News as we cover the 49ers 2022 playoff run.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta clarasan francisco 49ersnflfootballsan mateo county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers fans 'coming in full force' to NFC Championship in SoCal
San Francisco 49ers in wait-and-see mode with Trent Williams' injur...
Ticket restriction removed for Bay Area fans to attend 49ers-Rams game
NFL Playoffs: Clutch kickers dominate in divisional-round showdowns
TOP STORIES
Parents debate push to require COVID-19 vaccine for CA students
Officials ID man shot, killed by police at SFO
WATCH TODAY: SF leaders to address crime impacting AAPI community
49ers fans 'coming in full force' to NFC Championship in SoCal
COVID-19 impact: Marin Brewing Company closing after 3 decades
UCSF neurologist study reveals connections to COVID brain fog
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
Show More
COVID-19 updates: WHO warns of rising cases of omicron sub-variant
Community reacts to antisemitic fliers found in SF neighborhood
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Expert explains why COVID can cause fertility issues in men
Bay Area-based company allows students to video-chat colleges
More TOP STORIES News