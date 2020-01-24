SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Larry Beil got the chance to get his groove on "Super Bowl style."
He got lessons from 49er Gold Rush dancers Cassie H. and Tiffany S.
RELATED: BUST A MOVE: San Jose State coach teaches ABC7's Larry Beil how to dance
This is in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl.
Cassie and Tiffany will travel to Miami with their fellow dancers to cheer on the 49ers on February 2.
Watch the video above to see Larry get lessons from the 49ers cheerleaders
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.
Super Bowl 2020: 49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News