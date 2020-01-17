Fans gearing up for Sunday's NFC Championship between 49ers, Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

NOW I know what you guys mean by The Faithful.



SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Excitement is building in Santa Clara as the San Francisco 49ers get ready to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.You only own a jacket like this when you're making a statement.Wendy Craay, a 49ers fan since the early 1980's, is predicting a 37-21 Niners beatdown of the Packers Sunday.Craay made the trip down from the Central Valley for her nieces dance competition this weekend that just happens to be at a Santa Clara hotel.She said she came for the competition, but is staying for the NFC Championship game. Craay doesn't have a ticket, but she says she'll likely tailgate with The Faithful.The team is reporting a sold out Levi's stadium and you can expect the parking lot to be packed full of Niners fans.Shelton Meadows is one of those fans putting the "faith" in faithful."True 49ers fan from a little kid, season ticket holder," said Meadows. "We're going to whoop that butt this weekend, go Niners!," said Meadows.He's predicting defensive dominance by San Francisco on Sunday -- a 27-7 finish.A big game like the NFC Championship at Levi's means big business for Santa Clara. It will be a busy day for bars and restaurants."Every game's been rocking here, lots of Niners fans" said Patrick Brioso, manager of Smoke Eaters just minutes away from the stadium.Business is even up for Berkeley based beer company Fieldwork.Delivery driver Daniel Grant said orders and deliveries are up "30%" thanks in part to the Niners Gang.Craay is hoping for the 49ers to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV with a win over the Packers."I want to get one more patch and I want it to say 2020 super bowl," she said.