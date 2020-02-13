Santa Clara City Council votes to end 49ers' management of Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The combative relationship between the Santa Clara City Council and the San Francisco 49ers just got more contentious.The city council unanimously voted Wednesday to terminate the team's operation of Levi's Stadium for home games and other NFL events.The action will not immediately impact the 49ers' oversight of Levi's Stadium.The team filed a lawsuit last September to block the city from taking away their authority to manage the stadium for non-football events.The two sides are awaiting a judge's decision on the lawsuit.