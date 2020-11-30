49ers to play next 2 home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona

The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday, (in a game that will air on ABC7), and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later.
The AFC East-leading Bills will be returning to Arizona for the second time in a little over three weeks, following a 32-30 loss to the Cardinals on Nov. 15.
"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the 49ers said in a statement.
RELATED: 49ers' Shanahan blindsided by new Santa Clara Co. COVID-19 restrictions
Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules Saturday that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday. The Niners were on a plane getting ready to travel to Los Angeles, where they beat the Rams 23-20 on Sunday, when the players and coaches heard about the rules.
The rules also will impact the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.
Stanford has one scheduled home football game left on Dec. 12 against Oregon State and will need to find a place to practice out of the county this week. Stanford's second-ranked women's basketball team will not play its scheduled home game Monday against San Diego. The team is looking for a place to practice.
WATCH: Santa Clara Co. announces new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
The San Jose Spartans have home football games on Dec. 5 against Hawaii and Dec. 11 against Nevada. The Spartans practiced before the season a few hundred miles away at Humboldt State because of restrictions in Santa Clara County.
"We are in a fluid situation with our football and basketball teams since their seasons are in progress,'' San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite said on Sunday, "We will make decisions on team practices and when and where our contests are being played in conjunction with university administration and the Mountain West.''
RELATED: Bay Area health officers warn of stricter COVID-19 rules as state reports distressing hospitalization rates
The NHL hasn't announced a date for the start of training camp but the Sharks have said they would look into alternate sites if needed. Several Sharks players have been holding informal workouts at the team facility in small groups.
Along with banning contact sports, the new rules require anyone who has traveled more than 150 miles from the county to quarantine for 14 days.
ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
