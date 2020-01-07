49ers back to practice ahead of Vikings game Saturday

#49ers fun video of the day -- Playoffs, means more media, more questions and you have to be aggressive to get your question in. Here's some of the lighter moments from Tuesday's media availability. #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/cZsWQFX3Nz pic.twitter.com/DNXaosbLuK — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 7, 2020

"We've had a couple of late games this season that felt like playoff games... we've said it the entire season I think it's going to help us going forward." @JimmyG_10 on a tough regular season preparing the @49ers for the playoffs. #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/cZsWQFX3Nz pic.twitter.com/RjMXrpQi27 — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Niners are back to practice this week before their NFC playoff game against the Vikings.We saw workers getting Levi's Stadium ready for when the Niners host the Vikings on Saturday.It's the first time the 49ers have hosted a playoff game since moving to Levi's in 2014.