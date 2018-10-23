5-alarm fire at apartment building under-construction in Oakland

Fire at apartment building under construction in Oakland, California on Monday, October 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland Fire Department crews have upgraded the response to a large fire at a four-story, under-construction apartment building near downtown Oakland to five alarms early this morning, according to fire dispatch.

The blaze was first reported by fire officials around 2:06 a.m. near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Filbert Street in Oakland.

Fire officials said crews have set up defensive operations as the structure is well involved.

At least 20-25 residents have been evacuated near the scene have been evacuated as a precaution, according to firefighters.

Transformers blew and power has been cut to about 2,000 PG&E customers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is immediately available.
