5 arrested after shots fired in robbery outside Target in Fremont

Yes, the silver VW was located by responding officers in the area of Mowry/Glenview. After an approx. 3 minute pursuit, one suspect foot bailed at Central/Cedar in Newark. 5 arrested, 2 of which are juveniles. The gun and loss (video games) were recovered in the car. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 29, 2019

Patrol officers arrested 5 suspects late last night for their involvement in a robbery with shots fired outside the Target Store at the Fremont Hub. Thankfully no one was injured. We’re working on a press release with more detail that will be available shortly. pic.twitter.com/AraMvcZ3dZ — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 29, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police say they arrested five suspects late last night for their alleged involvement in a robbery with shots fired outside the Target Store at the Fremont Hub.Police say a silver Volkswagen was located by officers in the area of Mowry and Glenview. There was a three minute pursuit; one of the suspects ran from authorities at Central and Cedar in Newark, officers said.A shot was fired into the air during the robbery, accoding to audio from police dispatch. There were no shots fired inside the store, accoding to police.A gun and stolen video games were recovered in the car, authorities said.Two of the five suspects arrested are juveniles.No injuries have been reported.