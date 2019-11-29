5 arrested after shots fired in robbery outside Target in Fremont

By Jobina Fortson
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police say they arrested five suspects late last night for their alleged involvement in a robbery with shots fired outside the Target Store at the Fremont Hub.

Police say a silver Volkswagen was located by officers in the area of Mowry and Glenview. There was a three minute pursuit; one of the suspects ran from authorities at Central and Cedar in Newark, officers said.

A shot was fired into the air during the robbery, accoding to audio from police dispatch. There were no shots fired inside the store, accoding to police.

A gun and stolen video games were recovered in the car, authorities said.

Two of the five suspects arrested are juveniles.

No injuries have been reported.

