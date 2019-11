5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home; another child hospitalized

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A shooting at a home in San Diego's Paradise Hills neighborhood on Saturday morning left five people dead, including three children and their mother, authorities said.A fourth child was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police. The victims' ages were not immediately known.Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive after a 911 call from the residence and another call from a neighboring relative, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.There was no communication with the 911 caller, "however, the dispatcher could hear some arguing in the background," the lieutenant said. The relative who lives nearby also reported hearing an argument and what he believed to be the sound of a nail gun.The officers arrived at the scene about a minute later. After receiving no answer at the front door, they went around to the back of the house and looked in a window."They could see a child down and covered in blood," Dobbs said. The officers then shattered a front window and entered the home, where they found six people who had been shot, five of them fatally.A man had been shot in the head, investigators said, adding that his relationship to the family was unclear.The shooting may have stemmed from a domestic incident, authorities said.