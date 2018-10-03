5 officers shot, 1 killed, in South Carolina active shooter incident, suspect in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

FLORENCE, S.C. --
Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot, and at least one was killed, during an active shooter incident in Florence County.

The incident is now over and officials say a suspect is in custody.

At least one of the victims died, the Florence County Coroner confirmed to ABC News.

News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot.

Information on the conditions of the others was not immediately available.

A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says that "Due to a high priority call in ... Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
A's fans ready for Yankees showdown
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Pharmaceutical company Bayer cutting over 200 jobs in Berkeley
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Low-flying military aircraft cause concerns from Santa Cruz neighbors
Show More
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
Man who lost limbs after dog's kiss is 'lucky to be alive'
Sharks to unleash Karlsson on Ducks
More News