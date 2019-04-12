5 people rescued after boats capsize in Tomales Bay

Marin County fire officials say two boats were involved - The second one had come to rescue two boaters in the water.
That's when that boat also capsized, sending three more people into the bay.
Everone was rescued, but "two victims were transported to Bodega Bay for evaluation," Marin County Fire said on Twitter.
