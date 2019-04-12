5 people rescued after boats capsize in Tomales Bay

This afternoon, we responded to a report of two small boats overturned & capsized in Tomales Bay, with 5 victims in the water. All were rescued with help from @CHPMarin, @USCG, & @sonomasheriff. Two victims were transported to Bodega Bay for evaluation. Others released at scene. — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) April 12, 2019

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Five people were pulled from the waters of Tomales Bay Friday afternoon after the boats they were in capsized.Marin County fire officials say two boats were involved - The second one had come to rescue two boaters in the water.That's when that boat also capsized, sending three more people into the bay.Everone was rescued, but "two victims were transported to Bodega Bay for evaluation," Marin County Fire said on Twitter.