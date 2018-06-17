IMMIGRATION

At least 5 undocumented immigrants killed in chase involving Border Patrol agents near San Antonio

High speed pursuit in South Texas ends with crash, killing 5 undocumented immigrants (KTRK)

BIG WELLS, Texas --
At least five undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents in Big Wells, Texas.

According to Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boy, the vehicle was traveling around 100 mph when the crash happened off Highway 85, WOAI reported.

RELATED: Border Patrol agent kills immigrant woman near Texas-Mexico border

The driver of the vehicle was trying to escape agents around noon Sunday when the vehicle went off the road, officials said. The driver tried to correct the vehicle, which caused it to rollover on the highway.

During a press conference, Boy said 14 people were in the vehicle, including the driver and passenger. Two people are believed to be U.S. citizens.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A fifth person died at a San Antonio hospital.

RELATED: Office of Refugee Resettlement can't verify whereabouts of 1,475 migrant children

The driver was taken into custody.

Boy believes the driver was scouting the area to try and pick up immigrants.

"This is not unusual. We've seen this many, many times," Boy said.

Click here for more stories related to immigration.
