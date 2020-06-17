95-acre brush fire in Butte County burns structures, prompts evacuations, officials say

#NelsonFire [update] Fire is roughly estimated at 50 acres. Structures are involved. Making good progress on stopping the forward spread. pic.twitter.com/POPPZAz64K — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 17, 2020

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A 95-acre brush fire in Butte County has burned buildings in the area and prompted evacuations, CAL FIRE and county officials said Wednesday afternoon.CAL FIRE officials says firefighters are making "good progress" on the fire but that structures are involved.Just before 2 p.m., officials said the fire was 50 percent contained.The fire has prompted evacuations from 18th Street to Highway 70 from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue in Oroville.Photos of the Nelson Fire show large plumes of smoke over the area.An evacuation center is located at the Nelson Softball Complex in Oroville.The fire was first reported around noon.