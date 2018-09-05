A 50-acre fire burning near I-5 north of Redding is threatening structures in the area.The Delta Fire is burning near the Vollmers Exit north of Lakehead.The U.S. Forest Service says I-5 is closed in both directions for 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road and 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta at Mott Rd.Structures are being threatened, according to officials, but it's unknown how many at this time.