5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico, days after similar quake

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Puerto Rico Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred about 10:45 a.m. off the coast of Guanica.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries available Tuesday morning.

The earthquake comes just over a week after another 5.0 magnitude earthquake near the southern coastal town of Guayanilla. Just before that, hundreds of people in the island's southern region were evacuated from earthquake shelters that flooded after heavy rains hit the U.S. territory.

RELATED: 5.0 earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
EMBED More News Videos

"We felt it really hard," town spokesman Danny Hernandez told The Associated Press, saying authorities were patrolling the area to investigate any potential damage.



The region has been experiencing almost constant quakes, and experts said several local faults are to blame but they are still analyzing data to determine why the earthquakes continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end, Dems say
UC considers getting rid of SAT, ACT for admissions requirement
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
WATCH IN 60: UC admissions exam, BART schedule changes, 'Full House' home for sale
Show More
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today
1 dead in crash involving big-rig in Santa Rosa
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
Brisbane homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say
More TOP STORIES News