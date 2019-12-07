The day the music died; 50 years since Altamont rock concert

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dec. 6, 2019, is the 50th anniversary of the infamous rock concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore where four people died.One of the victims, Meredith Hunter, was stabbed by a member of the Hell's Angel near the stage just after the Rolling Stones began their set.The band continued playing and later insisted they didn't see what happened.Two other people were run over in the parking lot. A fourth person drowned in an irrigation canal.Former Chronicle music critic Joel Selvin called it "a scar on rock history that just won't go away."The incident at Altamont is widely viewed as the end of the hippie era.