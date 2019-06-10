Arts & Entertainment

Tonys full winners list: 'Hadestown,' 'The Ferryman' take home top prizes

A show about a journey to Hell and back is the best musical of the year.

''Hadestown'' won eight awards at Sunday's Tonys at Radio City Music Hall, including Best Musical. There was one apiece for the show's writer-composer, Anais Mitchell, and its director, Rachel Chavkin.

The popular new show is a reimaging of the Greek myth "Orpheus and Eurydice." Mitchell, who has been working on the show for more than a decade, has said "Hadestown" is "poetry piece, not a prose piece."

RELATED: Tonys 2019 recap: Ali Stroker makes history as first actor in a wheelchair to win; female-helmed 'Hadestown' wins big

As for new plays, "The Ferryman" was the favorite. The show, set in a family farmhouse during The Troubles in Ireland, took home four awards, including Best Play.

The dark retelling "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" won Best Revival of a Musical, and Ali Stroker, who wowed the Tonys crowd with her new take on the classic song "I Cain't Say No," became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

"Boys in the Band," starring big names such as Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, took home Best Revival of a Play.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Musical

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Beetlejuice"
"The Prom"
"Tootsie"

Best Play

WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"Choir Boy"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"What the Constitution Means to Me"
"Ink"

Best Revival of A Play
WINNER: "The Boys in the Band"
"Arthur Miller's All My Sons"
"Burn This"
"Torch Song"
"The Waverly Gallery"

Best Revival of A Musical

WINNER: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Kiss Me, Kate"

Best Actress in a Musical

WINNER: Stephanie J. Block for "The Cher Show"
Caitlin Kinnunen for "The Prom"
Beth Leavel for "The Prom"
Eva Noblezada for "Hadestown"
Kelli O'Hara for "Kiss Me, Kate"

Best Actor in A Musical

WINNER: Santino Fontana for "Tootsie"
Brooks Ashmanskas for "The Prom"
Derrick Baskin for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Alex Brightman for "Beetlejuice"
Damon Daunno for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"

Best Actress in a Play

WINNER: Elaine May for "The Waverly Gallery"
Annette Bening for "Arthur Miller's All My Sons"
Laura Donnelly for "The Ferryman"
Janet McTeer for "Bernhardt/Hamlet"
Laurie Metcalf for "Hillary and Clinton"
Heidi Schreck for "What the Constitution Means to Me"

Best Actor in a Play

WINNER: Bryan Cranston for "Network"
Paddy Considine for "The Ferryman"
Jeff Daniels for "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Adam Driver for "Burn This"
Jeremy Pope for "Choir Boy"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

WINNER: Ali Stroker for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Lilli Cooper for "Tootsie"
Amber Gray for "Hadestown"
Sarah Stiles for "Tootsie"

Mary Testa for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

WINNER: Andre De Shields for "Hadestown"
Andy Grotelueschen for "Tootsie"
Patrick Page for "Hadestown"
Jeremy Pope for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Ephraim Sykes for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"



Best Featured Actress in a Play

WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger for "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Fionnula Flanagan for "The Ferryman"
Kristine Nielsen for "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
Julie White for "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
Ruth Wilson for "King Lear"

Best Featured Actor in a Play

WINNER: Bertie Carvel for "Ink"
Robin De Jesus for "The Boys in the Band"
Gideon Glick for "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Brandon Uranowitz for "Burn This"
Benjamin Walker for "Arthur Miller's All My Sons"

Best Direction of a Musical

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Tootsie"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"The Prom"

Best Direction of a Play

WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"Ink"
"To Kill a Mockingbird"
"Network"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Be More Chill"
"Beetlejuice"
"The Prom"
"To Kill a Mockingbird"
"Tootsie"

Best Book of a Musical

WINNER: "Tootsie"
"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Beetlejuice"
"Hadestown"
"The Prom"

Best Choreography

WINNER: "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Choir Boy"
"Kiss Me, Kate"
"Tootsie"
"Hadestown"

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Tootsie"
"Kiss Me, Kate"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"King Kong"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Beetlejuice"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"To Kill A Mockingbird"
"Ink"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"Network"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: "The Cher Show"
"Hadestown"
"Beetlejuice"
"Tootsie"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"Bernhardt/Hamlet"
"Torch Song"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"To Kill A Mokingbird"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"The Cher Show"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"King Kong"
"Beetlejuice"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: "Ink"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"The Ferryman"
"To Kill A Mockingbird"
"Network"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Beetlejuice"
"King Kong"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"

Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: "Choir Boy"
"Ink"
"To Kill A Mockingbird"
"The Ferryman"
"Network"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybuzzworthytony awardswatercoolertheatermusicalbroadway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News