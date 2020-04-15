u.s. & world

54 cars involved in Chicago crash; 14 injured

By
CHICAGO -- More than 50 cars were involved in a massive pileup in Chicago Wednesday morning.

Officials said 54 vehicles were involved in the crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue. Fourteen people, all adults, were injured in the crash, fire officials said. Their conditions were not serious.

Authorities shut down the expressway at North Avenue for more than three hours to clean up the crash.

The crashes occurred as light snow was falling in the area, which could have created slippery conditions leading to the crashes.

"Overnight conditions deteriorated and we got some snow and icy conditions on the expressway, vehicles driving at high rates of speed caused the accident," said John Giordano of the Chicago Fire Department. "We are not sure the vehicles that caused it but it did cause an effect where vehicles couldn't stop behind them because of the high speeds that they were traveling and thus the amount of vehicles we have at this time."

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area until 10 a.m. due to hazardous travel conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagocar crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir: Update on latest developments
More TOP STORIES News