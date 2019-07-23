Evacuations ordered as crews battle 55-acre vegetation fire in remote Napa County near Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a 55-acre vegetation fire in a remote area of Napa County near Lake Berryessa that's prompted evacuations. Fire officials say it is 60 percent contained.

According to the Napa County Office of Emergency Services, evacuations are underway on the south side of SR-128 at the 6500 to 7000 block of Wragg Canyon.

The CHP says SR-128 is closed from Markley Cove to Wragg Canyon Road.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

Firefighters say they were able to establish structure protection and saved nine houses from burning.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

