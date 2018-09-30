LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago

EMBED </>More Videos

As Las Vegas is preparing to mark the anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed 58 lives one year ago, events to honor those lost have already begun.

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. --
As Las Vegas is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed 58 lives, events to honor those who were lost have already begun.

A man who made crosses for each of the victims in the days after the massacre has brought new ones back.

Greg Zanis arrived Friday in Las Vegas, where one by one he displayed the newest set of Crosses for Losses at the iconic Vegas welcome sign -- just as he did last year.

RELATED: Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip

Zanis decided to bring them back to help people cope with Monday's anniversary.

Starting on Sunday, Zanis is beginning a 58-hour vigil, one hour for each of the victims.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Las Vegas mass shooting.

PHOTOS: These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingmass shootingshootingmemorialu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability
Route 91 Vegas shooting survivors turn out for Santa Rosa music festival
Police release 911 calls from Las Vegas attack
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Search underway for Lafayette woman in Kings Canyon National Park
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
Bay Area couple protests in D.C., holds fundraiser to support rape victims
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to more than 800
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
FROM THE ABC7 ARCHIVES: Penguins get upgrade at the Cal Academy of Sciences
Sen. Jeff Flake event moved due to security concerns
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
Show More
Bay Area friends attend memorial service for Mollie Tibbetts
A very angry Matt Damon guest stars as Brett Kavanaugh on 'SNL' premiere
Family ashes, photographs stolen in East Bay storage unit burglary
San Francisco's 'Tamale Lady' dies
Shark attack at beach in SoCal leaves child hospitalized
More News