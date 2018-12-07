6 dead, including 3 girls, 2 boys in club stampede in Italy; dozens hurt

In this frame taken from video rescuers assist injured people outside a nightclub in Corinaldo, central Italy, early Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

ROME --
Six people, all but one of them minors, were killed and about 35 others injured in a stampede of panicked concertgoers early Saturday at a disco in a small town on Italy's central Adriatic coast, authorities said.

The dead included three girls and two boys and an adult woman, a mother who had accompanied her daughter to the disco in Corinaldo, where an Italian rapper was entertaining the crowd, police chief Oreste Capocasa said in nearby Ancona.

Twelve of the 35 injured were in serious condition, Capocasa said.

The ages of the victims weren't immediately given. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside when the stampede erupted or the club's maximum capacity.

Italian fire officials and ANSA news agency said the audience at Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta's concert at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub panicked and ran for the exits after someone sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray.

A teenager told ANSA he discovered that at least one of the emergency exits was locked when he tried to flee. The report said authorities were investigating if the emergency exits were working.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentchildrendead bodyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
How to live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area
Police release body cam video of incident involving Reuben Foster
Former investigator files lawsuit against city, SFDA claiming he was fired as retaliation for whistleblowing
Company sends Napa girl gear after letter to Warriors star Stephen Curry
Marine identified nearly 80 years after Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Central Calif.
In Studio: Montel Williams talks TV, cannabis, life after stroke
Oakland First Friday: Here's what's going down in the 'Town'
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Show More
Bay Area honors 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
TIMELINE: Reuben Foster's troubles before the NFL and with the 49ers
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
More News