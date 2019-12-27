6 escape fire at red-tagged warehouse in Oakland

Warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif. on Friday, December 27, 2019. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland firefighters are battling a warehouse fire on West Street between 40th and MacArthur Blvd.

Flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters are still working to get it under control.

The warehouse was red-tagged last month and was supposed to be empty. But crews say six people were inside when they arrived. They were able to escape.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
