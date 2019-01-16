A firefighter was among the injured in Wednesday's early-morning, two-alarm blaze at two homes in San Francisco, according to fire officials.The firefighter suffered an injury to their face battling the blaze at 70 and 72 Liebig St., and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and for observation, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter. The firefighter wasn't identified.Five others were transported to hospitals, also, including one child who suffered minor injuries. Two adults are currently in critical condition and two others suffered serious-to-moderate injuries, Baxter said.The blaze was first reported around 12:18 a.m. at 70 Liebig St., and then spread to the home next door at 72 Liebig St., Baxter said. The homes are detached, 2-story, single-family homes.Firefighters arrived on scene and found fire extending from the building and people requesting rescues from the second-floor and other locations of the homes, Baxter said. A total of 23 fire apparatuses and 72 firefighters battled the blaze.The fire was placed under control around 1:45 a.m. The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist 20 people who were displaced.The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information is immediately available.