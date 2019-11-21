6 injured after van crashes into Dollar Tree store in Vallejo

(Vallejo Times-Herald)

VALLEJO, -- Six people suffered minor injuries when a van crashed through the front of a Dollar Tree Store in Vallejo on Thursday afternoon, a fire department spokesman said.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at the store located at 3475 Sonoma Blvd. in the Vallejo Plaza Shopping Center, Vallejo Fire Engineer Kevin Brown said.

The van driver complained of chest pains and might have suffered a medical emergency, Brown said.

Ambulances responded and took four injured people to a hospital.

The two others declined transport. The injured were cut by glass from the shattered front window or were hit by the van, Brown said.

The van drove 20-25 feet into the store, which did not appear to sustain any structural damage, Brown said.

