6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway

Earthquake
SANTIAGO, Chile -- A strong earthquake has caused buildings to sway in Chile's capital as thousands of people marched in the city's center to demand better social services and less economic inequality.

There were no immediate reports of damages from Monday's earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey put its preliminary magnitude at 6.0 and said its epicenter was located 17.4 miles (28 kilometers) southwest of Illapel, Chile near the country's central coast. It had a depth of 49 kilometers.

Authorities in Chile said the quake was felt in the country's capital and central cities.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.
