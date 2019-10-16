6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A strong and shallow earthquake struck a southern Philippine province and outlying areas Wednesday night, damaging a small college building in one city and prompting residents to dash out of homes and shopping malls in panic, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, but Philippine authorities advised residents to stay out of homes that may have sustained cracks and been weakened by the intense shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Columbio town in Sultan Kudarat province. It had a depth of only 14 kilometers (9 miles). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

Leslie Francisco, a local disaster-response officer, said a small school building in the downtown area of Digos city in Davao del Sur province sustained extensive damage but there was no report of anybody being trapped inside. Residents poured out of home and shopping malls as the ground shook in many areas.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, has frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire contained at NuStar facility in Crockett, cause under investigation
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Rodeo Residents feared NuStar explosion was another earthquake
3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Show More
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
Joe Biden defends himself, son on Ukraine during Democratic debate
Buttigieg rips Warren for vague answer about her 'Medicare For All' plan
More TOP STORIES News