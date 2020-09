#BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations are underway for a vegetation fire near St. Helena in Napa County. Residents in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road need to evacuate now. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/3mPiKav3MJ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 27, 2020

For reference-- this vegetation fire is just east of the Silverado Trail in St. Helena. These are some of the wineries/businesses in that area. pic.twitter.com/Dvf4PpzSsS — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 27, 2020

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuations ordered for St. Helena residents in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road due to wildfire. At least 20 acres have burned with a dangerous rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.