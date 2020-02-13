6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger

TOKYO -- A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit off Japan's northern coast on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries and no danger of a tsunami, officials said.

Japan's meteorological agency also said the quake measured a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was located far off the northeastern coast of Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. It was centered 60 kilometers (100 miles) below the ocean's surface and east of Etorofu island, a Russian-held island that is also claimed by Japan.

NHK public television showed video monitors and shelves shaking at its office in Kushiro on the southeastern coast of Hokkaido.

Hokkaido prefectural police said they had received no reports of damage or injuries. Officials said the quake was unlikely to cause any because of its depth and distance from the coast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japannepal earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Colin Kaepernick to release memoir
Bay Area family finally reunited after coronavirus quarantine
Bail denied for former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder case
Show More
Retired officer gives advice on how to stay safe during violent crime
San Jose to spend $6.8M on street safety
Proposal would reimburse SF car break-in victims for shattered glass
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
Coronavirus: East Bay Mom stranded on cruise ship in Asia
More TOP STORIES News