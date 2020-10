DRONEVIEW7 video shows churches, homes, wineries devastated by Glass Fire

EMBED >More News Videos The owner of Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga says he worst nightmare came true early Monday when part of his beloved winery caught fire and began to burn.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News received special permission to fly our Drone View7 over areas in the North Bay, hit hard by the Glass Fire Video from the Deer Park neighborhood in Napa County near Foothills Elemntary schools shows a glimpse of the devastation -- A community center and church building reduced to rubble, and private homes completely leveled.Napa's Hourglass winery was also impacted.The tasting room and head house are gone. Parts of the vineyard are yellow from being burned by wildfire.Blackened hillsides are also visible, near the suspected origin of the fire.At the famous "castle winery," Castello di Amorosa , while the beautiful stone castle survived, the farmhouse is in ruins.This is where wine bottles and the fermentation tanks were stored. A reported 20,000 bottles of wine in the building worth $5 million were lost.