7 NYPD officers arrested in connection with prostitution ring

Seven members of the NYPD were arrested Wednesday in connection with a prostitution and narcotics case dating back to 2015.The suspects -- three sergeants, two detectives and two officers -- were reportedly based in Queens and Brooklyn were believed to be providing protection for the operation of the prostitution and gambling ring in the same boroughs.Authorities say a retired NYPD detective and his wife, a former prostitute, ran brothels located in the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park in Brooklyn and along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens. Current officers who knew the retired detective then became involved, police say, providing security or information.At least two NYPD detectives were placed on modified duty as a result of the investigation.NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill released the following statement:"Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity. The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe. I thank Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick for the thorough investigation performed by the Internal Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the Queens District Attorney's Office, in rooting out this illicit activity. His unit initiated this probe and in doing so, has sent a clear message: there is no place in the NYPD for criminal or unethical behavior."Many of the women involved in the case appear to be from Central America.More than 40 civilians were also arrested or are still being sought. Authorities say that includes the retired NYPD detective and his wife.The investigation dates to 2015, when NYPD Internal Affairs received a tip from a fellow officer. They then compiled hundreds of hours of surveillance and wiretaps, officials said. The officers will be prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney's Office.