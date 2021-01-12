Lawsuit says FasTrak charged unfair penalties: Here's the result

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5911531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lawyers representing the transit agencies in a class action lawsuit against FasTrak accuse the other side of misconduct in service of a "money grab" lawsuit.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the start of the new year: a new toll system on Bay Area bridges. Toll takers who were removed in the pandemic are gone for good - all tolling is now all-electronic and penalties will apply for non-payment.It's the same system used on the Golden Gate Bridge since 2013.That led to a class-action lawsuit against FasTrak claiming thousands of motorists were charged unfair penalties for crossing the Golden Gate.Now, after six long years and a bitter court fight, a surprising ruling by the court.7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has been following the trial all this time.But not the way you'd think considering all the drama. FasTrak lawyers accused the class action lawyers of fraud. They tried to keepout of the courtroom. They tried to keep policies a secret. What happened after all that? The court awarded a motorist "one dollar."The lawsuit began after the Golden Gate Bridge switched to all-electronic tolling in 2013.Motorists without a FasTrak account were supposed to get a toll invoice in the mail. But the suit claimed thousands never received their invoices, mostly due to address mistakes. Rather than finding a correct address, the suit says FasTrak kept piling on penalties."They just shredded the return mail and imposed penalties on these motorists for failing to pay the toll," said class action lawsuit lawyer Adam Gutride."I never got a single notice," his client, Michael Saliani, said.FasTrak said it changed its policies since then, but wanted to keep them secret, saying motorists could use the information to avoid paying tolls.The agency then tried to bar the public from the courtroom -- but that failed after 7 On Your Side objected."It's troubling that the tolling agencies have this view of California motorists," said Gutride.The lawsuit asked for refunds for motorists who never received their bridge toll invoices before FasTrak piled on penalties.But in an 81-page ruling, a San Francisco Superior Court judge found no evidence to show motorists were denied due process rights.The court did rule in favor of a Mill Valley couple named in the suit.Their bridge toll invoice was mailed with no street address. So they never got it, and they racked up $2,500 in penalties.The court ordered FasTrak to provide them a hearing.And she awarded them a nominalNow thatuse electronic tolling, FasTrak will have to send invoices to millions more motorists.Already it's caused a problem for Kara in Mountain View.She writes that she never received an invoice for a one-dollar toll road crossing, and FasTrak charged her a $25 penalty.She spent hours arguing with FasTrak before it waived the fee.Class action attorney Adam Gutride believes the trial did force FasTrak to treat the public more fairly. "That's a good thing for motorists in California," he said.That policy that FasTrak tried to keep secret? FasTrak has stopped tacking on penalties if the post office can't deliver an invoice. If you get a FasTrak violation under the new system, let 7 On Your Side know.