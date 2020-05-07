Consumer Reports: Shopping for a new computer to work from home, do classes online

If you like PCs, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a Consumer Reports Best Buy at $750. CR says the convertible laptop is comfortable and convenient to use.
If you prefer a Mac, the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro for $2,400 is one of CR's top-rated laptops. CR's testers say its long battery life could last you beyond a full day's work.
Apple is at the top of our ratings when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction.
As for desktops, all-in-one models, where the computer is built into the monitor, are a popular choice. They're powerful and they save space.
A 27-inch model from Lenovo, the IdeaCentre 520-27ICB, is a CR Best Buy. Testers say that it showed fast speeds during performance tests and that the touch screen offers a convenient way to navigate.
For Mac lovers, CR recommends the iMac MNDY2LL/A, at 21 and a half inches, for $1,500. It has built-in speakers, and CR says its dedicated graphics card allows you to run more graphics-intensive tasks like video editing at top speed.
If now isn't the right time to drop a lot of cash on a new computer, Consumer Reports says one free option is to turn an outdated laptop into a Chromebook. It's not hard to do, and here is a link with step-by-step instructions from Consumer Reports.
