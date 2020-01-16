Is it the best time to purchase airline tickets for spring travel?

The travel app says these are of the popular destinations in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This seems to be the year for airline deals.7 On Your Side's Michael Finney saw a trip to Easter Island for $750. That's about half price.Liana Corwin fromsays she found a round trip ticket to Austin in March for $145.So, are airline ticket prices lower than usual right now? How do you cash in?Liana Corwin spoke to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney about spring travel.Additionally, Corwin says lower ticket prices are projected over the next six months, with average round-trip flights expected to be just under $200.Hopper says February and March will be the last great deal months of the first half of the year, with prices averaging $215 round-trip before Spring Break travel season kicks in.Miami, FloridaAustin, TexasLondon, UKTokyo, JapanBangkok, Thailand