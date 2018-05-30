EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3541000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are responding to reports of seven fires burning in the Byron area.

CalFire says the 7 vegetation fires burning along Byron HWY have scorched more than 500 acres. Several outbuilding have been lost. 0% containment due to unpredictable winds, gusts reaching 40-50mph. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/1ZRmL4Juvr — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) May 31, 2018

Conditions extremely windy in Contra Costa county that are helping drive these fires. #abc7now @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/I9YIyuwVJX — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) May 30, 2018

Several structures were lost in the wind-driven fires that flared up around the town of Byron just after 1 p.m.As night fell, fire crews began making progress on containment. Cal Fire officials said containment was at 35 percent as of Wednesday night."Our firefighters are out there with 30 mph sustained winds, they're getting gusts with 40-50 mph," said Jonathan Cox, a battalion chief with Cal Fire.The strong winds drove multiple vegetation fires to get out of hand.Sky 7 was over the south Discovery Bay area when seven fires started burning along Byron Highway. Crews did what they could to battle the flames from the ground and air - using fire retardant and water drops. Officials say several outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed in the 500-acre blaze."I was at work then I got a call from my neighbor that my yard was on fire," said Byron resident, Damien Schinella.Flames came feet away from his home but part of his backyard was torched."The posts are done, for about 200 feet, so those all have to be replaced," Schinella said. "That's a big deal because we have animals, livestock so you're fence is kind of like your livelihood."Despite some minimal damage, Schinella and his neighbors are thankful the outcome wasn't worse given the heavy gusts.Crews spent the rest of the evening putting out hotspots that could trigger more fires. They'll remain in the area overnight.The cause is still under investigation.