EARTHQUAKE

7.0 earthquake strikes coast of Venezuela, buildings evacuated in capital

CARACAS, Venezuela --
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday's quake at 7.0 and said it had a depth of 53 miles (87 kilometers). Its epicenter was 13 miles (22 kilometers southwest of Irapa, Venezuela.

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldevacuation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok island, 39 dead
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
2.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
More earthquake
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Show More
Fairfield crash blocks lanes on I-80 where CHP officer died
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
Bay Area friends devastated after body found in search for Mollie Tibbetts
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
More News