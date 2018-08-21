EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3121139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas.The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude of Tuesday's quake at 7.0 and said it had a depth of 53 miles (87 kilometers). Its epicenter was 13 miles (22 kilometers southwest of Irapa, Venezuela.The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital and in the Venezuelan capital office workers evacuated buildings and people fled homes.