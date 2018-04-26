GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases

EMBED </>More Videos

'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases (1 of 8)

'70s-era rape victims will not see 'Golden State Killer' prosecuted for their cases

While Joseph DeAngelo may eventually be linked to two San Jose rapes cases from 1978, prosecutors won't be able to charge him with those crimes. The statute of limitations for rape at that time was 10 years. (KGO-TV)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
While Joseph DeAngelo may eventually be linked to two San Jose rapes cases from 1978, prosecutors won't be able to charge him with those crimes. The statute of limitations for rape at that time was 10 years.

The law was changed two years ago, eliminating the time limit on rape charges. Santa Clara County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Boyarsky has been pushing for such a change for over 20 years after handling the case of a seven-year-old San Jose victim.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
EMBED More News Videos

The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been solved in 2018, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning.


Even if DeAngelo could be tried for rape today, he would get a break on sentencing if convicted.

"Back in the late 1970's, someone that committed a rape and even used a firearm, the most time they would be facing in prison is about seven years," Boyarsky said. "Now that same conduct would be 25 years to life."

No one except the victims themselves can know the anguish of not seeing a suspect face trial. In DeAngelo's case, he can be put on trial for murder because murder in California has no statute of limitation.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says in her opinion, an alleged rapist convicted of murder would receive punishment.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1978
EMBED More News Videos

The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been solved in 2018, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning.



"If I was a rape victim and he was going to prison for murder, I'd be OK with that," said Sheriff Smith. "I would, as long as he's locked up where he can never hurt another person again. I would be satisfied."

Prosecutor Boyarsky showed ABC7 News a flow chart, which he described as a Rubik's cube, that must be followed in order to file rape charges. It is a complicated process.

The San Jose victims are now in their 50's and 60's. One of them told Boyarsky memories of her assault persist.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerhomicideserial killerserial rapistSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
Expert weighs in on case-cracking 'Golden State Killer' DNA evidence
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
Arrest of elusive 'Golden State Killer' caps decades-long investigation
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News