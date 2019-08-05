72-year-old grandmother killed, young girl injured in San Jose house fire; arson investigation underway

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 72-year-old woman is dead and a young girl was hospitalized after a Monday morning house fire in San Jose, fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire in the 1200 block of Greenmoor Drive was reported at 7:29 a.m. and was contained by 8:23 a.m.

The one-story building was destroyed but the fire did not spread to any nearby structures.

A 22-year-old man who woke up to the smoke and jumped out of a window suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. The girl, who is estimated to be 8 to 10 years old, is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

