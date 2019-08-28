Spirit Fire: 73-year-old arrested for allegedly starting fire still burning in Marin County

#SpiritFire Update: the evacuation warning for Rancho Santa Margarita East has been LIFTED. Fire size estimated at 10-12 acres, 60% contained. Forward progress has been stopped. 👍 pic.twitter.com/sebY4mRFdb — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 28, 2019

#SpiritFire updates can be accessed by calling our public information hotline at 415-473-7191. Please share this with any residents or friends in the area who are not active on social media. pic.twitter.com/T4ZoxU97kQ — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 28, 2019

MARIN CO., Calif. -- Marin County Fire officials say 73-year-old Petaluma resident Henry Walker has been arrested on suspicion of starting the 16-acre grass fire that is still burning in Marin County. The blaze is 60 percent contained.Evacuations have been lifted for the area of Rancho Santa Margarita East.Crews say they will remain on the scene overnight with continued mop up Wednesday.They expect full containment by late Wednesday.