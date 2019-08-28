brush fire

Spirit Fire: 73-year-old arrested for allegedly starting fire still burning in Marin County

MARIN CO., Calif. -- Marin County Fire officials say 73-year-old Petaluma resident Henry Walker has been arrested on suspicion of starting the 16-acre grass fire that is still burning in Marin County. The blaze is 60 percent contained.

Evacuations have been lifted for the area of Rancho Santa Margarita East.

Crews say they will remain on the scene overnight with continued mop up Wednesday.

They expect full containment by late Wednesday.


