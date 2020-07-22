7.8-magnitude quake rocks Alaska, prompts tsunami warning

Latest update from the Tsunami Warning Center confirms there is NO tsunami threat to the California Coast. https://t.co/6WHvVvGJLX — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 22, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.According to the USGS, the quake hit at about Tuesday 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of six miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.The quake prompted a tsunami warning to be issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. It was not known if the temblor caused any damage or injuries.It was felt as far away as Anchorage, which is about 500 miles away.For other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, there is no tsunami threat.The National Weather Service also said there is no tsunami threat to the California coast.