8 bodies found on streets of Cancun

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors say they have found a total of eight dead bodies on the streets of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually. (Shutterstock)

MEXICO CITY --
Prosecutors say they have found a total of eight dead bodies on the streets of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in an abandoned taxi Tuesday, and the dismembered bodies of two men were found in a several plastic bags at another spot.

RELATED: Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes involving US citizens

Also Tuesday, one man was found bound and shot to death. The prosecutors' office for the state of Quintana Roo said another man was killed while lying in a hammock, yet another was found shot and covered in a plastic bag.

Details of the eighth body were not immediately available.

None of the killings occurred in the city's beach-side hotel zone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmexicohomicideu.s. & worldtravelMexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Travel warning issued for Mexico over increase in violent crimes
Top Stories
Employer says Mollie Tibbetts suspect worked under fake name
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mixed results at DMV office as director tours Bay Area location
Officials concerned about job loss after Orchard closure news
Contagious measles case in Contra Costa County prompts warning
New cashier-less store in SF will help you get lunch in 16 seconds
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Morning fog along coast, summer chill could last 'til September
Show More
A look at travelers' rights during Hurricane Lane
Study credits ceasefire strategy for reducing gun violence in Oakland
VIDEO: Bicyclist tries to cross Bay Bridge
Consumer Catch-up: Vornado space heater recall, IBM coffee drone
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News