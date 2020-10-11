8 hurt in collision outside San Jose shopping mall, police say

Patrol Officers are currently at the scene of a multi-injury traffic collision at the Grand Century plaza located at Story Rd. and McLaughlin Ave. 8 persons have been transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/gghdr8pbzT — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 11, 2020

Preliminary investigation: an elderly male driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with an area being used for outdoor food service. The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 11, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Eight people were transported to the hospital after a multi-injury collision in San Jose Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.The incident was first reported at around 12:27 p.m. outside of Grand Century Plaza on Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue.Police said in a tweet an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and collided with an area being used for outdoor food service. The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims.Police say there are indications that the elderly male driver may have been in a medical distress prior to the collision.The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims.No other information is available at this time.