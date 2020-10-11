car crash

8 hurt in collision outside San Jose shopping mall, police say

This image shows a photo of the aftermath of a car crash at the Grand Century Mall in San Jose, California on October 11, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Eight people were transported to the hospital after a multi-injury collision in San Jose Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

The incident was first reported at around 12:27 p.m. outside of Grand Century Plaza on Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue.

Police said in a tweet an elderly man lost control of his vehicle and collided with an area being used for outdoor food service. The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims.



Police say there are indications that the elderly male driver may have been in a medical distress prior to the collision.


The injuries range from major to minor on all the victims.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for more information on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecar crashcar accidentscollision
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
CHP: Woman killed in Highway 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Woman hurt after SMART train hits car in San Rafael, police say
Toddler among 3 injured after car crashes into tree in Antioch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water blast knocked San Francisco firefighter over rail, report says
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Suspect killed in alleged attempted carjacking, shooting in SF
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
Show More
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Popular ice cream bar changes racially offensive name
Lindsey Graham's Dem challenger raises record-breaking $57 million
National Coming Out Day: Coming out during a pandemic
Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce
More TOP STORIES News