8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large

WAUWATOSA, Wis. -- Police in Wisconsin say that eight people were injured in a shooting Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and that they are still seeking the suspect.Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. incident.He said the extent of injuries to the eight - seven adults and one teenager - was unknown, but all were alive.He added that the shooter was "no longer at the scene."Weber said based on statements from the wounded, police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify the man.He called the mall an active crime scene and asked people to continue to stay away.Heavily armed FBI personnel were visible at the mall.Mall operator Brookfield Properties said in a statement they were "disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today." They declined further comment.The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old.Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.